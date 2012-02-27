TOKYO Japanese government bonds mostly inched down on Monday, pressured by the yen's slide to a nine-month low against the dollar, which was triggered in part by the Bank of Japan's surprise easing earlier this month.

Though the Japanese currency pared its losses and the Nikkei share average .N225 gave up its gains after earlier rising to a fresh seven-month high, stocks are still up more than 9 percent this month.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.970 percent, still holding above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Still, Monday's moves were slight and traders said they don't expect aggressive repositioning ahead of key events this week.

"No one wants to be wrong-footed ahead of this heavy calendar," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The European Central Bank will hold its second three-year auction of funds known as a long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists shows that banks will take 492 billion euros from the ECB, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal in December.

Also on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will address policymakers, and investors will be watching Bernanke's comments to get confirmation of the Fed's commitment to keep rates low and provide additional stimulus as needed.

On Thursday, the Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.2 trillion yen worth of 10-year bonds.

"After the event risk passes, there could be some quite heavy selling ahead of the auction," said Fujita.

Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.01 point at 142.53, flat with their 25-day moving average. Resistance was seen at the 10-day moving average of 142.62.

10-YR YIELDS SEEN RISING

Reuters' weekly JGB survey showed sentiment darkened further as stocks surged and the yen weakened, with those responding expecting the 10-year JGB yield to rise to 0.990 percent by the end of the week.

The yield curve is seen likely to steepen as long-term bond yields rise while the short and medium end of the curve could be capped after the BOJ easing, the survey showed.

The BOJ unexpectedly eased policy earlier this month by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying program, in which it buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

The 5-year note outperformed on Monday, with its yield losing half a basis point to 0.300 percent.

The yield on the 20-year note rose half a basis point to 1.760 percent.

As a result, the spread between five and 20-year yields rose to 146 basis points -- the widest since early September.

In other debt news, one-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T were indicated at 23.5 to 34 percent, shooting up from 19 percent at the end of last week, after a company executive at the chipmaker said it plans to file for bankruptcy protection on Monday.

