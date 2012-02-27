TOKYO Sentiment in the Japanese government bond market darkened further as stocks surged and the yen weakened in the wake of the Bank of Japan's easing this month, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

The latest poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, slipped to minus 36 from minus 26 in the previous survey.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 climbed to a fresh seven-month high in early trade on Monday, after the yen skidded to a nine-month low against the dollar.

Survey respondents expect the 10-year JGB yield to rise to 0.990 percent by the end of the week. On Monday morning, it was flat from Friday's close at 0.970 percent, moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

The poll showed 45.8 percent of respondents expect a rise in long-term interest rates, while 43.8 percent expected little movement and only 10.4 percent expected them to fall.

The yield curve is likely to steepen as long-term bond yields are seen rising while the short and medium end of the curve will be capped after the Bank of Japan's surprise easing earlier this month.

The Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy earlier this month by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($124 billion) on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying programme, in which it buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

The online survey of 94 market players from major institutions received 48 responses, for a reply rate of 51.1 percent. It was conducted from Friday afternoon until 8 a.m. on Monday (2300 GMT Sunday).

