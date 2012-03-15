TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average rallied for a third straight session on Thursday, lifted to a fresh eight-month closing high by major exporters that surged on the back of a weaker yen while recent data boosted confidence about a U.S. economic recovery.

The yen plumbed an 11-month low of 84.187 to the dollar, offering relief for Japanese exporters that have struggled with both a strong currency and supply chain disruptions after last year's natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.

Among exporters, Canon Inc (7751.T) jumped 3.7 percent and was the Topix core 30 list's top percentage gainer, followed by automakers Honda Motor Co (7267.T), up 3.5 percent, and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), which gained 2.9 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 gained 0.7 percent to 10,123.28 and the broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.8 percent to 863.61.

Strategists said foreign investors stepped in to buy and adjusted their previously underweight positions in Japanese equities, absorbing profit-taking by domestic players ahead of their fiscal year-end on March 31.

"Domestic institutional investors are not going to wait until the very last minute to take profits before they close their books, but the huge amount of buying by foreign investors is taking up the slack," said Investrust Chief Executive Hiroyuki Fukunaga.

Foreign investors continued their net buying of Japanese shares into an 11th straight week for the week through March 10, although volume shrank to 87 billion yen ($1.04 billion) from 164.4 billion yen the previous week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.

The Nikkei was deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 78.4, and was outside the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, indicating a potential pullback .

"You could look at certain technical indicators and say that the market is overheated, but now is not really the time to be looking at such charts ... The market is moving in tandem with the weaker yen, and the stronger dollar is backed up by improvement in the U.S. economy," Fukunaga said.

Nomura wrote in a note to clients on Thursday that the Nikkei was likely to aim in the near term for the July 8 high of 10,207.91 or perhaps higher to the closely watched 10,500 mark.

If it manages to top those levels, Nomura said the next target would be the February 17, 2001, high near 10,891.

"RISK-ON"

The Nikkei has surged 18.5 percent so far this year after a 17 percent battering in 2011 as equities markets worldwide got a lift from a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies across the globe.

"We are in a market that has risen amid a risk-on environment after the ECB's three-year liquidity operation. Basically they injected morphine and investors have returned to risk assets as a result of that," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But once they judge equities to be overvalued and the cash starts flowing more to commodities, the inflation risk will rise and we might see tightening moves by the ECB ... but we are in a very optimistic market."

Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T), the second-most heavily traded share on the main board, surged 6.1 percent after the company said it received 8,000 orders for its new "CX-5" SUV vehicle in its first month of sales.

"Investors are picking up battered stocks that have underperformed the broader market recently," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

"Mazda shares were sold off heavily after they announced their equity issuance, but as other automakers keep gaining, people are buying back the stock on a feeling that all the negative factors are now out," he said.

Underperforming the broader market was Sharp Corp (6753.T), which shed 5.3 percent after Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays appointed its head of global operations to the president's post as the company faces a record annual loss.

The stock hit a 28-year low of 483 in intraday trade on Wednesday and data from securities lending research firm Data Explorers showed Sharp's short interest rose to 7.11 percent of outstanding shares on loan as of March 13, up from 4.14 percent on March 12.

Trading volume on the main board was moderate, with 2.41 billion shares changing hands, up slightly from Wednesday's 2.34 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)