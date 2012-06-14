TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average was seen stuck in a range on Friday as investors hesitate to make big moves ahead of Greek elections this weekend, while the Bank of Japan could disappoint if it fails to announce further easing measures.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,650 on Friday, with a downside risk if the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting by standing pat on policy, dashing hopes of a coordinated central bank response to the euro zone crisis.

"Most people aren't expecting the BOJ to budge before such important events next week, but there could be a bit of disappointment if they don't," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities, Inc. "The pressure on them to act is increasing because of the expectation that the Fed will ease, particularly after the Bank of England decision."

Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday the bank will flood its banking system with cash to jumpstart Britain's ailing economy and provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage lending to businesses and consumers.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after Reuters reported G20 officials saying the central banks of major economies were ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek election on Sunday triggers market turmoil.

The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 8,568.89 on Thursday but is still 1.3 percent higher for the week, a more solid gain than last week's 0.2 percent, which marked the end of a nine straight weekly losses.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,580, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,570.

"I don't think that the Japanese market will be boosted as much as the U.S. by this news because it is so illiquid at the moment," Doshida said.

The Japanese market has been characterised by thin volume and low liquidity this week as investors are unwilling to risk a major shift in position in case Sunday's poll sets Greece on the rocky path to a euro zone exit.

Trading volume in the broader Topix index .TOPX hit a two-week low on Thursday, while only 860 billion yen ($10.8 billion) was traded on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, down from more than 1 trillion yen every day last week.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-DENA (2432.T)

Social gaming firm DeNA Co said on Thursday it will buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares, or 20 billion yen worth of stock. The company posted an operating profit of 63.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31.

-NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201.T)

Nissan is planning to build a $785 million plant in northeast China as part of plans to invest $5 billion in the country by the end of 2015 as it looks to better compete with General Motors (GM.N) and other automakers.

