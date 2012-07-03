A man with an umbrella struggles against heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Guchol in front of a board showing the Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is seen rising on Wednesday, with investors showing more appetite for riskier assets on expectations of further action by central banks to tackle flagging global growth.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,100 and 9,200, with eyes on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting where the bank is widely expected to drop rates by 25 basis points to a historic low.

"Risk appetite is improving as hopes for more easing heighten," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "We should see the market on a firm footing today."

Wall Street was driven higher overnight by gains in energy shares, although trading was thin ahead of a market holiday for Independence Day on Wednesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,145, up 0.8 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,070, after the Nikkei closed Tuesday's session up 0.7 percent to 9,066.59.

The benchmark index has recovered 9.3 percent from a six-month low it hit on June 4, as gloomy data from the U.S. and China and a seemingly intractable euro zone debt crisis prompted action by EU leaders and hopes for even more support for the staggering global economy.

However, some analysts fear that recent gains have been too rapid and that the market is in danger of overheating. The so-called up-down ratio, a measure of shares that rose and fell over the last 25 sessions, rose on Monday above 120 percent, a signal that the market is overbought.

There are also fears that a sell-off could be sparked by disappointment if the ECB does not drop rates on Thursday, or if the Bank of Japan decides not to ease further at its two-day policy meeting concluding on July 12.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-TOSHIBA CORP (6502.T)

Toshiba has been ordered to pay $87 million in damages by a Californian court after conspiring to fix prices in the liquid crystal display market.

-AUTOMAKERS

Sales of Japanese cars in the U.S. bounded up in June, with Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) reporting a 48.8 percent increase compared to the year earlier, ahead of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (7201.T) increase of 28.2 percent in the same period and Mazda Corp (7261.T) with a more modest 3.1 percent increase, according to Kyodo media.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)'s sales between January-June jumped 28.7 percent compared to a year earlier, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)