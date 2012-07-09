A man is reflected on an electronic monitor displaying share prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to ease at the open on Tuesday following a slide in U.S. and European shares the previous session, although Chinese trade data due later in the day could set the tone for the market.

Further signs of a softening in either Chinese demand or Chinese exports could cement worries about a global slowdown and pull the Nikkei further away from a two-month peak above 9,100 hit early in the month.

A fall below trend-line support which connects the intraday lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850 on Tuesday could spur speculation that the Nikkei's rally since June is over.

"If the Nikkei has peaked around 9,100, then that would likely signal a fall to 8,100 so we are at an important juncture," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Still, the market is likely to draw solace from the fact that the yen has not strengthened much against the dollar despite the overall risk-off environment in financial markets, Kinouchi said.

The dollar/yen rate has been stuck around 79.50-80.00 yen over the past two weeks.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 9,000 on Tuesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,920, up slightly from the close in Osaka of 8,880.

On Monday, the Nikkei .N225 fell 1.4 percent to 8,896.88, its biggest daily fall since June 8 and its third straight lower session.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Panasonic (6752.T)

Panasonic's new president Kazuhiro Tsuga said on Monday the company may have to increase a planned 41 billion yen ($516 million) restructuring outlay in the year to next March for lay-offs and the disposal of redundant plant and other equipment.

-- Pola Orbis (4927.T)

Pola Orbis's half-year operating profit in January-June is likely to be around the same as a year ago at 5.5 billion yen ($69.1 million), above the company's previous forecast of 4.7 billion yen, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The Nikkei said strong sales of high-end cosmetic products offset an increase in costs and its annual profit outlook was likely to be raised.

-- Sharp (6753.T)

Sharp Corp said on Monday it had reached an out-of-court settlement with Dell Inc DELL.O and two other companies that filed a lawsuit over its TFT digital business in North America and Europe. Sharp said it will pay $198.5 million to the three companies under the settlement.

($1 = 79.6050 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)