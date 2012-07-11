A woman is reflected on an electronic monitor displaying a graph of Japan's Topix index in Tokyo June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to trade in a tight range ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Thursday, with the central bank expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,750 to 8,900, possibly sagging at the open after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting hinted that imminent easing for the world's largest economy is off the cards.

Trading was expected to be thin ahead of the conclusion of the BOJ's two-day meeting around midday, with its policy options including an expansion of its budget for exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts, and buying bonds with longer maturities.

"Expectations are divided between those that think the BOJ is going to do nothing and those that think they'll do the bare minimum, but no one is expecting a big move," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"The recent tankan and economic review suggest there's not really a big enough sense of crisis for a big policy shift."

The BOJ's tankan survey, released last week, showed improved sentiment among Japanese businesses while its economic review was unexpectedly positive.

U.S. stocks drooped overnight after hopes for imminent easing were crushed as the minutes from the Fed's June meet suggested that conditions would have to significantly worsen to warrant a third round of quantitative easing.

Despite a diminished sense of crisis about the euro zone debt crisis and flagging growth in the United States and China, investors are still concerned about a global slowdown as companies warn that the upcoming earnings season will see revenues underpar.

Such warnings hit tech and industrial stocks in the U.S. due to weakening global demand eating into revenues in the April-June quarter.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,865, up 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,850.

The benchmark index dropped 0.1 percent to 8,851.00 on Wednesday for its fifth straight session of declines, but held above a significant support level at its 25-day moving average. Market players say snapping that would signify its one-month rally from a June 4 low is finished.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-YAMADA DENKI (9831.T)

Japan's largest consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki (9831.T) will buy smaller rival Best Denki (8175.T) for more than 10 billion yen ($126 million) by acquiring new shares in Best Denki, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

-SHIONOGI (4507.T)

An experimental AIDS drug from pharmaceutical company Shionogi and its partner GlaxoSmithKline proved better than rival Gilead's GILD.0 market-leading Atripla in a late-stage clinical trial.

($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)