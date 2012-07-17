Visitors look at a monitor displaying market indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average was seen rising on Wednesday after several U.S. blue chips beat earnings expectations, offsetting comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that more quantitative easing is not imminent.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 to 8,850, but sentiment would remain tentative before Japan's own easing season gets into full swing next week.

"People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

"However, most of the gains came from short-covering after results weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still falling."

U.S. stocks initially sagged after Bernanke was vague about the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing, but rallied back into positive territory after a host of blue-chips beat profit forecasts.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N) were among some 72 percent of companies that have overshot guidance so far, calming fears that the global slowdown indicated by recent data has eaten further into revenues than expected.

Intel Corp, however, (INTC.O) stirred pessimism about the personal computer market, cutting its 2012 sales growth outlook to between 3 and 5 percent from a prior forecast of "high single-digit growth" [ID:nL2E8IHCTW].

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,780, up 0.3 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,750.

The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,755.00 on Tuesday, supported by a finance ministry warning it would intervene to curb excessive currency movements after the yen had hit a one-month high against the dollar.

However, the broader Topix index .TOPX fell, indicating a lack of confidence in the market as a whole.

> Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St .N > Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing <FRX/> > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action <US/> > Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help <GOL/> > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

-YAHOO JAPAN (4689.T)

Yahoo Japan subsidiary IDC Frontier has invested $6.1 million in Basho Technologies, a U.S. distributed-data and cloud-storage technology firm, and will use Basho's technology in its own cloud-computing platform, according to Basho.

-TOYOTA MOTOR CORP >7201.T>

Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit expects the Thai automotive industry to achieve record sales of 1.2 million units in 2012.

-MITSUI & CO (8031.T)

Mitsui & Co said it will upgrade a fossil fuel power plant in Ghana together with Korea Electric Power Corp's construction subsidiary, with the contract worth about $260 million, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

-UNY CO LTD 8270.T

Uny Co Ltd, a supermarket chain operator, will raise 30 billion yen ($380 million) through a public stock offering and the allocation of new shares to Itochu Corp (8001.T) to build new stores and pay off some debts, according to media reports. ($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)