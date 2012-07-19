TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to trade in a range on Friday as a firmer yen is likely to offset positive sentiment after U.S. stocks, buoyed by corporate earnings, rose for the third straight day.

Strategists said the Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 8,750 and 8,850, after advancing 0.8 percent to 8,795.55 on Thursday to hold above its 5-day moving average at 8,744.28 but below its 25-day moving average at 8,820.07.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,800 on Thursday, up 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,790.

"The positive factor (in the U.S. markets) is the corporate earnings and the negative factor is the macro-economic data. The Japanese market still lacks a catalyst," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.

The slowdown in the U.S. economy persisted early in the third quarter as factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted in July for a third straight month and new claims for jobless aid surged last week.

"The market is also concerned over corporate earnings in Japan. Today's trading is likely to be in a small range," Hiroki said. Japan's earnings season gets into gear next week.

The yen was last traded at 78.63 yen to the dollar, not far from a six-week high of 78.42 yen hit on Thursday.

A stronger yen may mean lower translation profit for Japanese firms' overseas earnings.

The broader Topix .TOPX index rose 0.9 percent to 747.13 on Thursday, snapping a nine-day losing streak. The index is still up 2.5 percent so far this year.

However, with the recent weakness, the Topix's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio slipped to 11.2 from a two-month high of 11.5 hit last week, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Orders from foreign brokers before Friday's open showed net sell orders of 6.3 million shares.

> Technology earnings boost Wall Street .N > Treasury prices fall, yields near record lows <US/> > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak U.S. data haunt <FRX/> > Gold rebounds on oil rally, technical buying <GOL/> > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

--IDEMITSU KOSAN CO (5019.T)

Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan said it shut the 220,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude distillation unit at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Thursday evening after fire.

--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203.T)

Toyota is close to an agreement to purchase light commercial vans from PSA Peugeot Citroen's (PEUP.PA) threatened Sevelnord plant in northern France, La Tribune reported.

--HONDA MOTOR CO (7267.T)

Honda said on Thursday that it is recalling a total of 321,453 CR-V SUV and Acura ILX sedans worldwide to replace faulty door locks.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)