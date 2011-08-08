TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to fall for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and slip below the 9,000 line for the first time since March 17 after Wall Street plunged in heavy volume, reacting to the downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt.

Analysts said despite its already cheap valuations the Tokyo market is un likely avoid repercussions of the downgrade shock, prompting investors to unload risky assets.

"Most investors seem to have downplayed the impact of the S&P downgrade on U.S. debt. We may see further downside in the coming days depending on whether there is action by the Federal Reserve," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. "Investors are likely to flee stocks and shift to bonds."

Panic selling on Wall Street saw the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory.

Market participants are now looking to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for indications as to whether the Fed might ease monetary policy further.

Analysts also said adding to concerns about the U.S. economy and ongoing woes about European debt problems, worries about China's inflation persist in the market while investors are keeping an eye on China's consumer price data due on Tuesday morning.

Weakness in U.S. banking shares may take a toll on Japanese banks, analysts added.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,720, down 400 points from their Osaka close of 9,120.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 closed down 2.2 percent at 9,097.56 on Monday. The broader Topix fell 2.3 percent to 782.86.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)