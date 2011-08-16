A man looks at a screen showing graphs of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (top L), Nasdaq (top R), Hang Seng (bottom L) and Shanghai (bottom R) stock indexes, outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to edge lower on Wednesday after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell doubts about euro-zone leaders' ability to contain sovereign debt woes.

With U.S. futures slipping after U.S. stocks snapped a three-day rally on Tuesday, such global cyclical shares as bellwether exporters may underperform, analysts said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy detailed plans for closer euro-zone integration but they did not include boosting the size of the zone's rescue fund or sales of euro bonds.

"The dollar is still below 77 yen, and the foreign exchange market is still not favorable for major exporters. If the dollar dips against the yen further, the Nikkei may fall below 9,000," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The dollar was around 76.80 yen before the stock market opened.

But analysts said retail investors may pick up shares with attractive valuations as Tokyo shares remain undervalued, with 65 percent of stocks listed on the exchange's main board trading below book value, while the average price-to-book ratio of stocks on the S&P 500 is 1.9.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,060, down 10 points from their Osaka close of 9,070.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 closed up 0.2 percent at 9,107.43 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.3 percent to 779.06.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,000-9,150 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)