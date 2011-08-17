TOKYO Japan's Nikkei stock average on Thursday is expected to stay capped below a one-week high hit the previous day as worries about the global growth outlook keep investors from buying ahead of a series of U.S. indicators.

"The fact that U.S. Treasuries have been bought after the downgrade shows that, at the end of the day, the big theme of markets is whether the U.S. economy is slipping into a double dip recession or it's just in a soft patch," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

A raft of U.S. data, including consumer prices, existing home sales and manufacturing data in the mid-Atlantic region is due later in the day.

U.S. tech shares were hurt on Wednesday after Dell's DELL.O disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,040, flat from their Osaka close.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended 0.6 percent lower at 9,057.26 on Wednesday after having hit an one-week intraday high of 9,150.31, while the broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.3 percent to 776.65.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 9,000-9,100 range on Thursday, with the 9,000 seen as a major psychological support.

