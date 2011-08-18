TOKYO The Nikkei stock average could fall some 2 percent for its third day of declines on Friday hit by recession fears in the United States and new worries about the health of European banks.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,760, down 2 percent or 180 points from their Osaka close of 8,940.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,700-8,850 on Friday, adding that the index is likely to find support at 8,656, a low posted on August 9 when the market tumbled on U.S. debt woes.

Falls in banking shares as well as exporters are expected to

drag down the market.

On Thursday, factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a nearly 2-1/2 year low in August and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening hopes for a quick revival in economic growth.

Other data on Thursday also added concerns about the U.S. economy, with the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's business activity index plummeting to minus 30.7 in August.

"Investors have been spooked by these data. They are now focusing on next week's data such as U.S. GDP," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Retail investors may buy defensive stocks on dips, but such buying may not have an impact on the overall index."

Analysts added that investors are focusing on whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will drop any hints about further monetary easing measures when he speaks at a regional event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 fell 1.3 percent to 8,943.76 on Thursday. The broader Topix index .TOPX shed 1.2 percent to 767.31.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)