People, standing in front of an electronic board displaying share prices, wait to cross a street as cars pass by in Tokyo August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to rise modestly on Tuesday on bargain hunting after ending at a five-month low Monday, and will likely to stick to a narrow range unless Chinese data surprises.

Fears of another U.S. recession have haunted Tokyo investors in recent sessions. Since China is also a key export market for Japan, traders will be watching the release China's purchasing managers index (PMI) to gauge the strength of the Chinese manufacturing sector.

"If China PMI surprises on the downside it could pressure Japanese stocks," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Stock investors will also continue to warily track foreign exchange markets, and expect authorities to take action to stem any sharp rise in the yen.

On Monday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher after four weeks of losses, while Brent crude prices slipped on prospects Libya's civil war will soon end, meaning a resumption of oil exports from the north African country.

Investors continue to await Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on August 26 at the central bank's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on any further U.S. easing.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended up 50 points at 8,670 against their Osaka close of 8,620.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 marked its lowest close since March 15 on worries about the U.S. economy. The index fell as low as 8,619.21, breaking below the intraday low of 8,656.79 set on August 9 but holding above the March 15 closing low of 8,605 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 1.2 percent to 742.84.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,600 and 8,750 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)