TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to edge up on Thursday tracking gains in Wall Street shares, but buying will likely be modest as many investors look to if Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke will signal fresh easing steps in a speech later in the week.

"U.S. economic data was pretty good and the yen is off its recent record peak. So downside support should be firm," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, general manager of Daiwa Securities, referring to solid durable goods orders data.

"But many market players are looking to Bernanke and the Nikkei is unlikely to break above yesterday's high," he added.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended down 1.1 percent at 8,639.61, after rising as high as 8,825.27 in the morning session after Moody's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating spurred some foreign investors to take profits. The broader Topix .TOPX shed 1.1 percent to 742.24.

Market players are also looking to whether foreign investors will become net buyers after selling in recent weeks.

Orders by foreign brokerages, seen as a proxy of foreign investors' stance, saw 18 straight days of net selling to Wednesday.

U.S. shares rose on Wednesday as financial shares were bought back, but U.S. stock futures fell after the close on news that Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs was resigning as chief executive of Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,760 compared to their Osaka close of 8,740.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 8,650-8,800 range on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)