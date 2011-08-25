A man looks down as he walks past an electronic board displaying the closing price of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO The Nikkei benchmark is likely to fall on Friday on profit-taking after a 1.5 percent rise the previous day, while investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke, scheduled to speak on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT, is most likely to outline gradualist measures to help the economy, which would disappoint those looking for dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.

Foreign securities placed net sell orders of 6.7 million shares before the market opens, remaining net sellers for the 20th consecutive day. That was the longest streak since March 2009, when they were net sellers for 30 days, traders said.

Analysts said that the market is expected to stay weak, but drops may be limited due to a weaker yen and dip-buying by retail investors.

"The index remains below 9,000, and this is the level where retail investors buy stocks with attractive valuations," said Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.

The dollar on Thursday rose to 77.48 yen, up 0.7 percent.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,745 compared with their Osaka close of 8,780.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 rose 1.5 percent in active trade to 8,772.36 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index .TOPX added 1.3 percent to 751.82.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade in a 8,700-8,850 range on Friday.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)