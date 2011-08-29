TOKYO The Nikkei stock average climbed higher for a third straight day on Monday, tracking climbs in U.S. stock futures after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke raised expectations for more stimulus for the world's largest economy.

The stock market closed off earlier highs after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, won the ruling party leadership run-off vote to become Japan's next prime minister.

Technology exporters such as Sony Corp (6758.T) were among key gainers while Aozora Bank (8304.T) jumped on a report that the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) is looking at buying either Aozora or unlisted Tokyo Star Bank.

Market participants were awaiting Friday's U.S. jobs data to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not offer any clear signals on further U.S. monetary easing but left the door open for more action.

"Bernanke didn't specify what further easing steps the Fed might take, but he raised expectations that some are on the way, and the market will be watching next month's Fed meeting," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities. The U.S. central bank will meet September 20-21.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended up 0.6 percent at 8,851.35 but down from an intraday high of 8,926.27. Last week it marked its first weekly gain in five weeks.

The broader Topix index .TOPX climbed 0.4 percent to 758.83.

The Nikkei earlier on Friday broke above the 8,900 level for the first time since August 18, but pared gains when the first round of party voting showed Noda would face Trade Minister Banri Kaieda in a run-off vote. The benchmark further pared gains when Noda's victory was announced, and the broader Topix index briefly turned negative.

Tokyo stocks were supported by a rise in their U.S. counterparts Friday, and from a continued rise in U.S. stock futures that supported shares across Asia throughout the session. S&P 500 E-mini futures were last up 10.75 points at 1,186.75.

Bernanke said the Fed had marked down its outlook for U.S. economic growth and announced it would extend its September policy meeting to two days to consider its options. But he also said the onus for boosting long-term growth prospects lay at the feet of the White House and the U.S. Congress.

Volume was moderate on Monday, with 1.95 billion shares changing hands, compared to last week's average of 2.04 billion shares.

Noda will be Japan's sixth prime minister in five years because of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.

"When Noda was finance minister, he gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative, so his election could be a negative factor weighing on stocks. But we don't see a big impact on stocks from political developments," said Nagayuki Yamagishi, investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

But in the longer term, strategists have said that a leader who is serious about fiscal reform could gain credibility among foreign investors worried about Japan's massive public debt, which is double the side of its $5 trillion economy.

Aozora, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management CBS.UL climbed 5.4 percent to 195 yen to be valued at around $4.1 billion in market capital.

Currency movements remained in focus, as during Noda's tenure as finance minister, he oversaw currency market intervention to tame the yen's strength. The dollar traded below 77 yen on Monday.

A strong yen typically pressures shares of exporters, but that was offset on Monday by expectations of U.S. stimulus.

Sony's shares finished up 2.8 percent at 1,637. Toshiba Corp. (6502.T) rose 2.8 percent to 332 yen.

Shippers were higher, with Mitsui OSK (9104.T) rising 2.5 percent to 325 yen and Nippon Yusen (9101.T) gaining 1.8 percent to 227 yen after Nomura Securities restarted coverage of the sector at "bullish" and restarted the two companies with a "buy" rating. The brokerage said tight demand in iron ore and coal will likely lift their freight charges in the coming years. ($1 = 76.855 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Nathan Layne)