TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve and Chinese data, but further gains are seen limited ahead of U.S. economic figures.

Chinese manufacturing data released in the morning was mostly in line with expectations, lifting U.S. stock futures and pushing the Nikkei to its sixth straight day of gains.

Analysts said although buying may slow in the coming days as investors want to see important U.S. economic indicators, there are signs that risk appetite is returning, such as recent strength in U.S. stock markets.

"The fact that the Dow has gained for four straight days is a big change," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets.

Kinouchi said risk appetite would likely continue to rise, noting that in the year after the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008 there were four occasions when the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI had gained for four or more consecutive days, and each time risk appetite had risen.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 climbed 1.2 percent to 9,060.80 on the first trading day in September after it shed 8.9 percent last month, when equities markets worldwide were battered by the U.S. credit ceiling saga, worries that the United States was slipping back into recession and the euro-zone debt crisis.

The broader Topix index .TOPX gained 1.0 percent to 778.28.

Some market participants also said that given the extent of those losses, September was bound to be a better month.

"There is still a 'reality check' that stocks were oversold in August and we're seeing some rebalancing. At least we are unlikely to see the kind of hedge fund redemptions we saw in August," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. nonfarm payroll data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. These will provide clues to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more steps by the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, at an annual conference in Wyoming last week, said the U.S. central bank's scheduled meeting in September would run for two days instead of the planned one to mull options for additional monetary stimulus.

Sony Corp (6758.T) rose 2.0 percent to 1,698 yen, after dropping 1.8 percent on Wednesday following a brokerage downgrade. The rise came despite bad reviews for its newly launched tablet computers with investors buying on dips, helped by positive sentiment in the overall market.

Sony has shed 13 percent over the past month, underperforming the Nikkei.

Trading volume in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) surged to the highest level since the days after the March 11 earthquake, after domestic media cited Chinese authorities saying an unspecified number of deaths there in the first half were related to problems with Toyota's passenger and sport utility vehicles.

Toyota ended 0.7 percent higher at 2,754, lagging its rivals, having fallen to a year low of 2,683 yen in the morning. It was the most heavily traded issue by turnover, with 68 billion yen ($889 million) worth of its shares changing hands.

Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) rose 2.6 percent to 715 yen and Honda Motor (7267.T) gained 3.4 percent to 2,557 yen.

Steelmakers' shares also outperformed after the Nikkei business daily said the yen's rise and lower resource prices will likely lessen their raw materials costs.

Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) rose 3.1 percent to 236 yen, JFE Holdings (5411.T) was up 2.8 percent at 1,816 yen, Sumitomo Metal Industries 5405.T gained 2.5 percent to 164 yen and Kobe Steel (5406.T) added 2.8 percent to 146 yen.

Yamada Denki (9831.T) gained 1.6 percent to 5,680 yen after Mizuho Securities raised the discount electronics store operator's rating to "outperform" from "neutral," saying the recovery trend in its earnings will likely continue after the business year ending next March.

Volume was thin, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo exchange's main board, compared with last week's average daily volume of 2.04 billion shares. Advancing shares outnumbered decliners by 1,015 to 504. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)