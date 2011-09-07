A man walks past an electronic board displaying the closing price of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Nikkei average climbed 2 percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of losses, with market participants calling the move a short-term rebound amid fears about sovereign debt in Europe and a U.S. economic slowdown.

A regional rally helped Tokyo extend gains in the afternoon. Analysts also said that after Tokyo's 5.2 percent drop in the previous three days, stocks listed on the main board were trading at an attractive price-to-book ratio averaging 0.92.

That provided an opportunity for investors to cover short positions in companies such as Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T, which was also lifted by news that it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp (2408.TW) alleging U.S. patent violations.

"The Tokyo market has become oversold in a short time," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

But wariness persisted ahead of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of U.S. regional economic conditions to be released later Wednesday, which could provide fresh clues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

"We can't call this an uptrend until we have confirmation from other regions that there's reason to keep buying shares other than covering short positions," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 rose 2.0 percent to 8,763.41. The broader Topix index .TOPX added 1.7 percent to 753.63.

Despite Wednesday's lift, the Nikkei's March 15 intraday low of 8,227 is still in sight depending on the performance of global markets, said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic," Fujito said of Wednesday's gains.

Volume was moderate with about 1.8 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, around last week's daily average.

Over the past three losing days the Bank of Japan bought exchange-trade funds worth 66.9 billion yen ($868 million), which limited losses and lifted market sentiment. Japanese pension funds also bought shares, market participants said.

Elpida, the world's No.3 DRAM maker, rose 7.5 percent to 499 yen after it said on Wednesday it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp (2408.TW) in the United States for damages over what it claims to be a violation of four patents.

Other exporters were also higher on short-covering, with Toyota Motor (7203.T) rising 2.9 percent to 2,680 yen, Honda Motor (7267.T) adding 1.6 percent to 2,376 yen and Sony (6758.T) gaining 3.2 percent to 1,570 yen.

Shippers outperformed, with the Topix sea transport subindex .ISHIP.T rising 2.9 percent, after Credit Suisse started coverage of Japan's three major shipping companies at "outperform."

Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T) gained 4 percent to 316 yen, Nippon Yusen (9101.T) rose 2.3 percent to 223 yen and Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T) added 3.3 percent to 187 yen.

Kirin Holdings Co (2503.T) was up 3.2 percent at 994 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the beverage company had found a lactic acid bacterium that invigorates immune cells. The report quoted Kirin as saying the bacterium was safe for use in yoghurt and cheese products, and it aims to develop nutrition supplements and soft drinks containing it.

Gree Inc (3632.T) soared 13.2 percent to 2,614 yen and DeNa Co (2432.T) was up 8 percent at 3,995 yen in heavy trading after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its rating on both the mobile social gaming operators to "outperform" from "neutral." It cited an improved outlook for the social gaming sector, and estimated the domestic market will be worth 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) by 2013.

($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)