A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Nikkei benchmark is set to trade in a narrow range on Friday as a keenly awaited speech from U.S. President Barack Obama was almost in line with market expectations, analysts said.

Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

Obama, whose 2012 re-election depends on his ability to bring down the 9.1 percent unemployment rate, proposed extending unemployment insurance at a cost of $49 billion, modernizing schools for $30 billion and investing in transportation infrastructure projects for $50 billion.

"The U.S. markets rose on expectations that he (Obama) would propose a massive jobs package earlier this week, and Japanese stocks followed suit, so the outcome is not surprising to the market," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

"For the mid-term, U.S. economic indicators and developments in the euro zone economy will likely dominate market direction."

Analysts also said they would be watching whether the Nikkei can hold above the settlement price of Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September. The closely watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.

"There is unlikely to be big turmoil in the settlement, so the Nikkei may be able to trade above the settlement price," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that the Nikkei may trade between 8,700-8,900 on Friday.

Other analysts said that the index is expected to stay between 8,700-8,800 most of the time during trade.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,785, down 5 points, from their Osaka close of 8,790.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.3 percent in thin trade to 8,793.12, its second day of gains.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Softbank (9984.T), Yahoo Japan (4689.T)

Shareholder activist Daniel Loeb has scooped up shares of Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and is demanding that the company overhaul its board, saying the directors have made "serious misjudgments" and "destroyed value" for stockholders.

