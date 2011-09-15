A man walks past an electronic board displaying the closing price of Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Nikkei benchmark may climb 1.5 percent on Friday, helped by gains in Wall Street as coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Analysts said that Japanese financial stocks may outperform, lifting the index to above 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options which has been seen as immediate resistance.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,730, up 130 points, or 1.5 percent from their Osaka close of 8,600.

"The market will likely be stronger in morning trade, and it may shed gains in the afternoon as investors remain cautious before the euro zone ministers' meeting on Friday and Saturday," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Investors may take profits before the three-day weekend in Japan."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Hitachi (6501.T)

Hitachi Ltd said on Thursday that it will offer an interim dividend of 3 yen per share for the April-September period of fiscal 2011.

- Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

Mizuho will carry out the planned merger of core units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of fiscal 2013, the Nikkei business daily said.

- Kyushu Electric Power Co (9508.T)

Kyushu Electric requested in early September 450 billion yen in loans from major banks such as Mizuho Corporate Bank to pay for growing fuel costs to run its thermal power generation plants amid suspension of its nuclear reactors, the Nikkei reported, citing sources close to the utility.

- Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)

Mitsubishi Motors said on Thursday that it is talking to Malaysia's top car maker, Proton PROT.KL, about expanding their partnership.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)