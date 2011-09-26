TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to rise on Tuesday as risk assets get a lift from a report that a plan to contain Europe's sovereign debt contagion is in the works.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,465, up 175 points from their Osaka close of 8,290.

Analysts said the Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade between 8,450 and 8,600 on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks rallied to session highs on Monday afternoon after a CNBC report about a plan to leverage money from the European Financial Stability Facility to buy sovereign debt to help European banks.

The report citing a top European official as saying the plan involved using leverage and the European Investment Bank.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday indicated brokers were set for net selling of 5.1 million shares, with buy orders totaling 13.7 million and sell orders 18.8 million.

Dividend-related buying is likely to provide additional support for shares. Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year.

"Those who have doubts that stock prices will rise much further have little buying incentive, but stocks that pay dividends still appeal to many investors," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

On Monday, the Nikkei slid to its lowest close since April 2009, losing 2.2 percent to 8,374.13. The broader Topix index .TOPX slid 2.1 percent to 728.85.

Japanese mobile carrier NTT DoCoMo is looking to cash in on demand for smartphones by filling up its entire upmarket mobile handset lineup with the devices by November, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Nissan Motor (7201.T)

Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA CEO Carlos Ghosn, in an interview with Reuters, said global auto sales will hit a record level in 2011.

-- Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) (9501.T)

Compensation for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster will cost at least 3-4 trillion yen ($39-52 billion), reckons a government-appointed panel looking into Tokyo Electric Power Co's finances, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Itochu (8001.T)

Itochu Corp will foray into the liquefied petroleum gas business in the Philippines to tap growing demand for its use as a home cooking fuel, the Nikkei business daily reported.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)