TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to fall on Thursday, with commodity-related shares under pressure after a sell-off in their U.S. counterparts as ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle raised growth fears.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,560, down 80 points from their Osaka close of 8,640.

Analysts said the Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade between 8,500 and 8,700 on Thursday.

A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down. Investors were further spooked by a revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday.

Also Thursday, international auditors return to Athens to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures qualify for aid to avert a default.

"Due to high degree of uncertainty about the European situation and its effects on economic growth, there were anxious market moves in the U.S., and we will see similar moves today," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday indicated brokers were set to sell a net 2.5 million shares, with buy orders totaling 16.6 million and sell orders 19.1 million.

On Wednesday, the Nikkei closed up 0.1 percent at 8,615.65.

The broader Topix index .TOPX finished up 0.7 percent at 754.07.

Support lies at 8,500 and 8,400, with the next test at Monday's intraday low of 8,359.70, strategists said. That was its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

On Monday, the Nikkei ended at 8,374.13, its lowest close since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Astellas (4503.T)

Astellas Pharma said it halted the global development of the experimental anti-clotting drug darexaban maleate, or YM150, after a study raised questions about its role in treating patients with heart problems.

--Softbank (9984.T)

Softbank Corp plans to launch a wireless data service this year that has the speed of fibre-optic networks, the Nikkei business daily said.

The company also said on Wednesday that it would repurchase up to 8 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of up to 11.9 billion yen from October 3, 2011 to September 30, 2012.

--Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T)

A government panel evaluating Tokyo Electric Power Co's finances said the power utility should reduce its annual expenses by an additional 160 billion yen ($2.09 billion) through pension cuts and other measures, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Panasonic (6752.T)

Panasonic Corp plans to cut by half the number of domestic factories that make lithium ion batteries for electronic devices by the end of next fiscal year, with production to be increased in China instead, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)