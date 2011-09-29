TOKYO The Nikkei average is expected to rise for a fourth straight session on Friday, on track to gain for the week as a German vote boosted hopes about an eventual resolution to Europe's sovereign debt woes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition party voted to enhance the European Financial Stability Facility's powers, joining 10 other countries that have approved the expansion and raising hopes that policymakers can take action to prevent the debt crisis from worsening.

Ahead of the vote on Thursday, the Nikkei reversed losses to retake the 8,700 level for the first time in over a week, on a rush of buying in the final half-hour of trade to finish at 8,701.23, after being down 1 percent at the end of the morning session.

Friday is the last day of the third quarter, so end-of-quarter repositioning could make afternoon trading volatile, analysts said, although some said Thursday's late push higher will make the upside heavy.

"Nikkei futures on the CME rose just a bit, so it might be hard for investors to make big moves today, despite the optimism," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,730, up 20 points from their Osaka close of 8,710.

Analysts said the Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade between 8,650 and 8,800 on Friday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday indicated brokers were set to sell a net 5.1 million shares, with buy orders totaling 11.7 million and sell orders 16.8 million.

The Nikkei, which a two-and-half year closing low on Monday, last traded above 8,700 on September 21, and has moved close to its 25-day moving average of 8,727.

The broader Topix index .TOPX rose 1.1 percent to 762.30 on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T), Promise 8574.T

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, intends to acquire Promise Co and pump in over 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) into the consumer finance firm, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Toyota Motor (7203.T)

A U.S. judge dismissed Toyota Motor Corp's first bellwether unintended acceleration case, citing a jurisdictional issue.

-- Itochu (8001.T)

Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl (SCC.BK) and Japan's Itochu Corp have advanced to the next round of bidding for Indonesian chemical firm Sulfindo Adiusaha in a deal worth up to $700 million, sources with direct knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

