TOKYO The Nikkei stock average climbed on Friday for a second day of gains, helping to cut its losses for the week to just over 1 percent as hedge funds showed signs of tip-toeing back into the market, betting that the short-term bounce would hold.

The Nikkei .N225 closed up a percent at 8,605.62, though it fell 1.1 percent for the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX, which earlier this week briefly broke below its post-quake low, ended 0.6 percent higher but down 2.6 for the week.

