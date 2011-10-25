TOKYO The Nikkei is likely to slip on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain that region's debt crisis, as well as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.

European Union and euro zone leaders will meet later Wednesday to discuss measures aimed at solving the sovereign debt woes, such as bank recapitalization and leveraging their regional rescue fund.

Tokyo investors will also be watching foreign exchange markets, after the dollar dipped to a fresh record low against the yen at 75.73 yen on Tuesday.

"Europe and the yen strength are fanning concerns, with recent Japanese earnings also showing impact of the yen's strength," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities

Strategists said the Nikkei .N225 will likely trade between 8,650 and 8,750 on Wednesday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 3.9 million shares. Buy orders came to 9.5 million and sell orders totaled 13.4 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,700, down 70 points from their Osaka close of 8,770..

On Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,762.31, while the broader Topix shed 1 percent to 747.70.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)