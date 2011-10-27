TOKYO The Nikkei stock average is likely to extend the previous session's gains on Friday, on relief that Europe agreed on steps to address its sovereign debt woes, though the pace of gains is likely to slow as some investors take profits.

Strategists said the Nikkei .N225 will likely trade between 9,000 and 9,100 on Friday, retaking the 9,000 level for the first time since Sept 1.

"Fears about Europe had been the biggest concern, and now that news of the agreement has reassured investors, buyers might return, although attention will now turn to other subjects such as the strong yen and its effect on earnings," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to buy a net 4.4 million shares. Buy orders came to 19.4 million and sell orders totaled 15.0 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,045, up 125 points, or 1.4 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,920..

On Thursday, The Nikkei finished up 2 percent at 8,926.54, while the broader Topix index .TOPX gained 2.2 percent to 762.79 after news of the European deal.

European leaders, the International Monetary Fund and bankers agreed on a plan that includes steps to recapitalize European lenders and leverage the region's rescue fund to give it firepower of $1.4 trillion.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)