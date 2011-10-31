TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average looks set to slip on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings MF.N and fresh worries about Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected referendum on aid to his country.

Market players are also keeping an eye on the yen, a day after Japan's yen-selling intervention pushed back the currency from record highs. They say the move has failed to dispel skepticism in the stock market that the currency's strength will likely squeeze Japanese exporters' bottom line.

"I don't think the Nikkei's uptrend has changed just yet but there will be an adjustment after the recent rally," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Market players said the Nikkei would likely to trade between 8,750 to 8,900 on Tuesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,885 on Monday, down from the close in Osaka of 8,960.

The cash Nikkei average .N225 ended down 0.7 percent at 8,988.39 having failed to keep gains to a three-month intraday high of 9,152.39, triggered after the dollar jumped against the yen on Japan's intervention. The broader Topix index .TOPX dropped 1 percent to 764.06.

Japanese exporters are cutting their profit forecasts due to the yen's gains. Many have also been hurt by supply chain disruptions due to flooding in Thailand.

On Monday Honda Motor (7267.T) withdraw its annual earnings guidance on Monday, blaming uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)