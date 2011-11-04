TOKYO The Nikkei share average rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon a proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis, but the benchmark still logged a weekly loss in a week plagued by concerns about Europe.

Sony Corp (6758.T) missed out on the rally and skidded nearly 8 percent after it warned it would post a fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit on yen strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, and the Thai floods.

Investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day which is expected to show the economy created 95,000 jobs last month.

"European fears have faded again, but the payrolls report is a reminder that the strength of the U.S. economy is still a significant factor for markets," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei average .N225 added 1.9 percent to finish the week at 8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The broader Topix index .TOPX gained 1.8 percent to 752.02, falling 2.5 percent for the week.

Trading volume was in line with recent levels, with 1.67 billion shares changing hands on the main board, compared with the previous session's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares. More than four shares advanced for each one that declined.

The Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,734, which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.

In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks last week.

But those flows likely changed direction after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou looked set to give up plans for a referendum that could have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when Wall Street gained after Papandreou backed way from the referendum plan. But strategists say that despite the palpable relief, worries remain.

"Europe's problems are far from over, with investors worried that political problems in Italy will make that country another hurdle for the region," said Mizuho Securities' Miura.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces mounting calls to quit and a rebellion within his own center-right party, as he comes under heavy pressure from European leaders to push through economic reforms.

Automakers gained, led by Nissan Motor Co (7201.T). Its shares rose 4.9 percent To 735 yen, after it raised its annual operating profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive floods in Thailand.

Honda Motor Co (7267.T) added 4.1 percent to 2,398 yen, and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) gained 1.9 percent to 2,552 yen.

"We can see clear winners and losers emerging from the earnings season, as some companies weather the situation better than others," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

Sony closed down 7.9 percent at 1,400 yen, after falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier to its lowest level in a month. It was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Olympus Corp (7733.T) tumbled 6.8 percent to 1,118 yen after diving as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from November 8 as it needs more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) erased earlier gains and lost 0.7 percent to 300 yen, after Japan's trade ministry said it expects the crisis-hit utility to post a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to next March, as it grapples with the aftermath of the radiation crisis at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. After the close, Tepco said it expects a net loss of 600 billion yen for the year.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)