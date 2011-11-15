TOKYO The Nikkei stock average fell in thin trade on Tuesday to hover just above 8,500, and market participants said it was unlikely to push higher as rising bond yields in euro zone nations fuel concerns about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis.

Some shares bucked the trend, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) climbing on plans for a share buyback, while Olympus Corp (7733.T) remained overwhelmed by buy orders for a second session in a row on hopes that the Tokyo bourse will not delist the scandal-hit endoscope and camera maker.

Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and Greece was quickly overtaken by worries about Italian bond yields near record peaks and benchmark yields in France and Spain closing near session highs, as investors.

"Japan, like the rest of the world, is focused on Europe, and rangebound trade will continue until investors are reassured that the situation there is more stable," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

More euro zone debt auctions are coming this week, with Spain aiming to sell between 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and 4 billion euros of 10-year bonds on Thursday.

The Nikkei average .N225 fell 0.7 percent to 8,541.93, holding above 8,500 throughout the session but giving back much of the previous day's gains. The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 0.7 percent to 730.91.

"The uptick (in the Nikkei) yesterday was a result of traders buying back shares they sold last week, not taking new long positions. It's too early to be optimistic," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Some 1.23 billion shares changed hands on the main board, below Monday's 1.41 billion shares and last week's average volume of 1.74 billion. Almost twice as many shares declined as advanced.

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average of 8,751 is a key resistance point, strategists say, with the benchmark needing to rise above that before investors become confident that stocks can resume an uptrend.

OLYMPUS UNTRADED, SMFG CLIMBS

Olympus settled at 640 yen, up by its daily limit of 100 yen, 18.5 percent above its closing level on Monday, when it also rose by its daily limit.

Still, the stock is down nearly 75 percent since an accounting scandal emerged a month ago, after the company ousted its former CEO who then made some of the company's contentious deals public. An investment banker told Reuters he raised concerns about the company's dubious accounting as long ago as the 1990s.

Shares of Japan's three largest banks diverged following their reporting of earnings results late on Monday.

No.3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 1.4 percent to 2,094 yen, after it said it will buy back up to $650 million worth of its shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding stock. SMFG was the second heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) and Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) both ended flat.

Profit in the April-September first-half fell 25 percent at Mizuho and SMFG, but MUFG's profit jumped 95 percent, boosted by a hefty one-off gain from converting preferred shares in Morgan Stanley, in which it now holds a 22 percent stake.

MUFG and SMFG raised their full-year profit forecasts as some analysts had expected, while Mizuho kept its forecast.

Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T tumbled 9.1 percent to 330 yen and was the fourth-biggest percentage loser on the main board.

Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips has lost more than 30 percent of its value since October 27, when it posted a quarterly operating loss on weak demand for PC chips. Massive flooding in Thailand has interrupted the hard disk drive supply chain and slowed production, which has further pressured DRAM prices already suffering from weak demand and overcapacity.

Nisshin Steel Co 5407.T shed 6.9 percent to 108 yen and Nippon Metal Industry Co 5479.T fell 6.4 percent to 73 yen after they denied on Monday a report they were in talks to merge their operations. Trade in the two companies had been suspended for much of Monday afternoon after the report.

After the market close on Tuesday, the two announced they aim to merge by October next year and are looking at setting up a holding company.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Joseph Radford)