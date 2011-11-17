TOKYO The Nikkei share average is set to edge down on Friday, mirroring slides in U.S. and European stocks as global markets anxiously watch the latest developments in the euro zone.

The premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds hit euro-era highs on Thursday after poor demand at their debt sales, while Italian ten-year bond yields were at 6.9 percent, off the day's high of 7.3 percent after traders said the European Central Bank stepped in to buy the country's government bonds.

"Despite positive economic data from the U.S., the market is still focused on Europe and its contagion risk," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The S&P 500 steadily slipped through early trading on Thursday until it broke through the 1,220 level, while the FTSEurofirst 300 slid to more than a one-month low of about 951.

Nishi said the Nikkei may fall below 8,400 depending on the latest news from the euro zone and the yen's rise against the dollar and the euro. Market participants also cited the Nikkei's October 5 low of 8,343.01 as key support.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade in a range of 8,350 to 8,500 on Friday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,385, down 85 points from their Osaka close of 8,470..

On Thursday, the benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to 8,479.63, and the broader Topix index .TOPX added 0.5 percent to 727.71.

Foreign brokers were set to buy a net 400,000 shares, according to orders placed before the start of trade on Friday. > Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street .N > Dollar gains for 4th day as euro zone woes persist <USD/> > Bonds up on stock losses, possible budget cuts <US/> > Gold drops over 2 pct on technicals; silver dives <GOL/> > Oil falls nearly 4 percent on profit taking <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Nippon Steel (5401.T)

Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Al Ghurair Iron & Steel (AGIS), a steelmaker in the United Arab Emirates, for about 2 billion yen to tap growing demand for steel in the Middle East.

AGIS, part of the Al Ghurair Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in the emirates, makes hot-dip galvanized sheet steel.

--Panasonic (6752.T)

Panasonic Corp is gearing up to build a plant in Malaysia to handle all aspects of solar cell production as domestic sales of solar cells soared after the March 11 earthquake, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Suzuki Motors (7269.T)

Suzuki Motor Corp plans to spend around 60 billion yen to build a new passenger car factory in China, doubling its production capacity by 2015 to 500,000 vehicles a year, the Nikkei reported.

-- Olympus (7733.T)

One of Olympus Corp's top shareholders, Nippon Life Insurance, cut its stake in the troubled company on Thursday but signaled that it would remain as an investor in the firm.

Nippon Life cut its holding to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent and said the decision was based on uncertainties surrounding the company.

--Mitsui Mining and Smelting (5706.T)

Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co, Japan's top zinc smelter said on Thursday it would set up a company in Indonesia that will produce and sell catalytic agents for motorcycles and cars, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)