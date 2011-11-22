TOKYO The Nikkei average clawed back ground after tumbling to an 8-month intraday low on Tuesday as investors sold risk assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems, though a two-and-a-half-year low set in March was seen holding for now.

Volume was thin ahead of a Japanese holiday on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to push prices down too far and some shares paring losses from lows hit shortly after the open.

"While it wouldn't be strange for the Nikkei to break the next support level later this week and it will be tough to make any upside progress, there might be a short-term rebound overseas, which could make Japanese shares appear oversold," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities.

In the U.S., a bipartisan deficit-reduction committee admitted defeat on Monday and abandoned a three-month effort to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts.

U.S. stocks tumbled ahead of the news, although both Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service said the U.S. failure to agree on a deficit-cutting plan would not by itself trigger a ratings downgrade.

"It is difficult to see what the failure of the committee will mean for markets without any serious downgrade from the rating agencies," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"What this means for U.S. politics, whether politics is really in disarray and what the automatic trigger (in 2013 of mechanisms for spending cuts) would mean for the country's budget is difficult to see at this point," said Hirano.

Concerns also mounted about Europe's debt crisis, with Moody's saying a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

The Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.5 percent to 8,309.54 after earlier falling as low as 8,261.01, well below support at the October 5 low of 8,343.01.

The benchmark managed to remain above 8,227.63, the intraday nadir hit on March 15 in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.

The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 0.1 percent to 717.02 after earlier falling to a new two-and-a-half-year low of 709.86.

Strategists said that since the Topix had already broken through its March low, it was possible the Nikkei would follow in its tracks.

Resistance for the Nikkei lies at its 5-day moving average around 8,403.

THIRD-LARGEST

The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange Co Ltd 8697.OS announced on Tuesday they would merge to create the world's third-largest bourse.

The Osaka exchange jumped 4.9 percent to 441,000 yen after the announcement of the long-negotiated deal.

Shares in troubled Olympus Corp (7733.T) were up 18.9 percent at 863 yen, after earlier rising as much as 20.4 percent, continuing their climb from the previous session. The issue was the second-heaviest traded share on the main board by turnover.

Olympus said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to look into the accounting scandal at the firm has so far found no connection between M&A funds and organized crime syndicates.

DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T) fell 2 percent to 2,256 yen and topped the highest turnover list after KDDI Corp (9433.T) and Gree (3632.T) filed a suit on Monday against the mobile social gaming firm over claims that the Mobage game site operator was blocking content providers from supplying games to other platforms.

Gree added 0.7 percent to 2,632 yen and KDDI was down 0.7 percent at 541,000 yen.

Separately, DeNA denied a report it was being investigated by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing suspicious in the fact that its share price fell before it announced it was buying a baseball team.

Itochu Corp (8001.T) edged up 0.3 percent to 754 yen, reversing some of its earlier losses, after sources told Reuters private equity firm KKR & Co had brought in the Japanese trading house in its $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and gas company Samson Investment Co.

The deal, with an enterprise value of over $7 billion, would be one of the largest private equity transactions of the year globally.

Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T) dropped 0.8 percent to 127 yen after Deutsche Securities cut its rating on the issue to "sell" from "hold," and said the company requires "far-reaching restructuring measures."

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)