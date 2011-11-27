TOKYO, Nov 28 - The Nikkei share average is set to fall but remain rangebound on Monday, as European leaders scramble to finalize the details of the region's bailout fund amid surging bond yields in the euro zone.

"Markets are hoping for new developments out of Europe's meeting this week but the Nikkei will stay near last week's close as uncertainty continues," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade in a range of 8,100 to 8,200 on Monday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,120, down 60 points from their Osaka close of 8,180..

Euro zone leaders are set to meet this week to approve rules for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which would clear the way for the 440 billion euro fund to attract private and public investors.

But the fund, which sources say may not be operational until January, may come too late to contain Europe's debt troubles.

Germany remains opposed to the European Central Bank acting as a lender of last resort, while yields on Spanish, Italian and French government benchmark bonds have all been pushed to euro lifetime highs.

Italy paid a record 6.5 percent for six-month paper in a punishing bond sale on Friday and its longer-term funding costs soared, despite ECB buying in the secondary market.

Borrowing costs have also increased in Belgium as Standard & Poor's lowered the country's rating by a notch to AA and placed its credit outlook on negative.

On Friday, the Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 8,160.01 after hitting a fresh two-and-a-half-year low while the broader Topix index .TOPX also lost 0.1 percent to 706.80.

U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on Friday, while European shares rebounded fueled by short-covering in low volumes.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Hitachi (6501.T), Hitachi Chemical (4217.T), Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery 6934.T

Hitachi Ltd said on Friday that Hitachi Chemical Co will make a tender offer for all remaining shares it does not already own in Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co, priced at 1,710 yen per share.

Hitachi said the 36.1 billion yen deal is part of its push to consolidate and strengthen its battery operations.

--Elpida 6665.T

Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, agreed on Friday to sell preferred stock in its subsidiary EBS Inc to Taiwanese semiconductor company Walton Advanced Engineering Inc for 3.75 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

The transaction is expected to be completed in mid-December, the newspaper reported.

-- Olympus (7733.T)

Olympus Corp's ousted CEO Michael Woodford met with the company's board last Friday and said the priority for all members were to meet the December 14 filing deadline and avoid delisting.

--Panasonic (6752.T)

Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia that will boost Panasonic's solar output capacity by 50 percent to about 900 megawatts.

