TOKYO The Nikkei stock average is likely to hold onto gains after a climb of 6 percent last week but uncertainty ahead of key European events this week as well as some profit-taking will likely cap the upside.

The Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade in a range of 8,600 to 8,700 on Monday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,650, down 10 points from the Osaka close of 8,660.

"Sentiment has improved but trading will likely stick to recent ranges, with so much still unclear about the European situation," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager for SMBC Nikko Securities.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan.

Strategists said one positive technical sign for the Nikkei is that it is now trading above its 25-day moving average, at 8,573.

On Friday, the Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,643.75, for a weekly gain of 5.9 percent, its biggest since the first week of December 2009. The broader Topix .TOPX climbed 0.6 percent to 744.14.

U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday but marked their best week for bulls in almost three years, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC all adding at least 7 percent on the week.

Data on Friday showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, raising hopes about the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

Financial shares were the biggest U.S. gainers on Friday, and their Japanese peers could track that performance on Monday. Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate. Euro drops 1st time in 5 days before crucial events. Bonds rise as Europe fears trump jobs data <US/> > Gold edges up after US jobs, notches big weekly gain. Oil rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus (7733.T)

An independent panel investigating accounting fraud at Olympus Corp said hidden losses totaled as much as 130 billion yen, according to a source. The panel will announce the results as early as Tuesday.

-- Honda (7267.T)

Honda Motor Co on Friday recalled 304,035 cars worldwide for faulty air bags that could burst due to defective inflators, marking the sixth recall in three years for a problem it said has caused 20 injuries.

-- Nippon Yusen (9101.T), Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T), Mitsui O.S.K. (9104.T)

Japan's three leading shipping companies, Nippon Yusen KK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are getting rid of 10 percent of their supertankers after a run of weak growth in crude oil demand that has undercut freight rates, business daily Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)