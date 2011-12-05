TOKYO The Nikkei share average is likely to break a three-day rally but stick to recent ranges on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European nations may be cut the region struggles to stem its debt crisis.

The rating agency placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic powerhouse Germany and France, on credit watch negative on Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible downgrade within three months.

"The S&P move weighed down New York markets in the afternoon, but it is not sudden news and markets have been expecting this for some time," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"It will become a factor to prod euro leaders this week and hopefully accelerate talks."

European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday to seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates at its a regular policy meeting on Thursday.

The Nikkei .N225 is expected to trade in a range of 8,600 to 8,700 on Tuesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,665, down 15 points from the Osaka close of 8,680.

Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the Nikkei was facing heavy resistance 8,700 while trading volumes remained thin.

All three indexes on Wall Street edged higher on Monday but trimmed gains in afternoon trade after a media report of the S&P action circulated and pressured the market.

French and German leaders agreed on Monday for further fiscal integration across the currency bloc and said the region's basic treaty will need to be changed to place strict budget restrictions on governments.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 added 0.6 percent to 8695.98, adding to its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix index .TOPX also added 0.6 percent to 748.61.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus (7733.T)

A third-party panel investigating Olympus Corp's accounting scandal is due to release its report on Tuesday, as sources told Reuters the firm hid up to $1.7 billion in losses from its investors, but added that there is no evidence of an organized crime link in the cover-up.

- Toyota (7203.T)

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that it will announce a revised earnings forecast for the financial year to March 2012 on December9, after it had withdrawn its previous forecast due to the impact of the floods in Thailand on its supply chain.

--Tokio Marine (8766.T)

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc cut its net profit forecast for this business year to March 2012 to 10 billion yen from 90 billion yen.

- Nipro (8086.T)

Medical equipment maker Nipro said on Monday it plans to buy up a 51 percent stake in Bangladesh's JMI Pharma Ltd, a unit of JMI Group, for $10.5 million to expand its distribution network abroad.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)