Visitors to the Tokyo Stock Exchange look at a monitor displaying Japan's Nikkei share average (top R) and various market indices in Tokyo November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO The Nikkei average is likely to edge lower on Wednesday after online retail giant Amazon.com AMXN.O said it may log a first quarter loss, while U.S. economic data stoked concern over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

Amazon shares dropped more than 8 percent in after hours trading after it forecast first-quarter operating results ranging from a loss of $200 million to a profit of $100 million, as the online retailer continues to expand and invest heavily in new ventures.

"Amazon's forecast cut will certainly weigh on Japanese shares today. There have also been a lot of downward revisions in Japanese earnings so far, which have come below market consensus and will pressure stocks," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,800 on Tuesday, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,810, while strategists expected the Nikkei .N225 to trade between 8,700 and 8,850.

U.S. stocks slipped overnight after little progress was made at Greece's debt negotiations with its private creditors, while souring U.S. consumer confidence in January and a bigger drop in home prices in November also weighed on markets.

"Market participants are focused on the 8,750 level today and without month-end buying like the previous session, the benchmark will edge lower and remain rangebound," said Nishimura.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 158 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures, 63 percent of them came in below market expectations. That compared with 36 percent of the S&P 500 .SPX companies.

The yen will also be in focus, market players said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets last October, spreading fears that the central bank could step into markets again.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended flat at 8,802.51 but logged its best January performance since 1999 with a 4.1 percent gain, while the broader Topix index .TOPX eased 0.2 percent to 755.27. > Wall Street ends strong January on flat note .N> Euro surrenders gains; yen climbs to 3-month high <FRX/>> Bonds gain on month-end buys, fading Europe hopes <US/> > Gold posts biggest monthly gain since August <GOLD/>> Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge

(Reporting by Mari Saito)