TOKYO Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Monday as the U.S. economy showed further improvement with forecast-beating jobs data, raising hopes for Japanese companies, which have disappointed in the latest quarterly earnings season.

The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a new three-year low of 8.3 percent, giving a boost to commodity prices and U.S. equities.

Concerns over Greece may limit gains, however. Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms.

"There will be profit-taking by Japanese investors when the Nikkei gets close to the 9,000 mark," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities.

The Nikkei average .N225 was likely to trade between 8,850 and 9,000, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,910 on Friday, up 70 points, or 0.8 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,840.

The Nikkei .N225 closed 0.5 percent lower at 8,831.93 on Friday, while the broader Topix index .TOPX eased 0.2 percent to 760.69.

Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing so far. Out of 109 Nikkei companies that have reported, two thirds of them failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with just one-third of S&P 500 .SPX companies.

According to Nomura, mutual funds stepped up their net selling of Japanese equities, with $211 million outflows for the week of Jan 26 to Feb 1 after $54 million outflows the previous week. > Nasdaq vaults to 11-year high on surge in U.S. jobs .N > Euro softends as Greek deadline looms

STOCKS TO WATCH

--ELPIDA MEMORY INC 6665.T

The death of Micron Technology's (MU.O) Chairman and CEO Steve Appleton could waylay a possible acquisition of troubled Japanese rival Elpida Memory.

--OLYMPUS CORP (7733.T)

Troubled Olympus said on Sunday it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 20, when it is expected to seek approval of a new management team.

Separately, its former Chief Executive Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle on the affair, said official investigations into a fraud at Olympus are highly likely to lead to further revelations on the scandal soon.

--PANASONIC CORP (6752.T)

Panasonic warned of a record annual $10.2 billion net loss, joining beleaguered rivals Sony and Sharp in a sea of red ink as they struggle to fix their broken TV businesses and show they have not lost their way.

--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP (7211.T)

Mitsubishi Motors has formed a plan to stop manufacturing vehicles in Europe by around 2013 as it shifts its focus to emerging markets, the Nikkei business daily said.

--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (8306.T), SUMITOMO MITSUI

FINANCIAL GROUP (8316.T), MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP (8411.T)

Switzerland is investigating 12 U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates used to set interest rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.

