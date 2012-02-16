TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open sharply higher on Friday, tracking strong gains in Wall Street on the back of robust U.S. economic data and growing hopes that Greece will secure a second bailout to avoid a chaotic default

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,370 on Thursday, up 140 points, or 1.5 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,230, while strategists said the Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 9,250 and 9,450.

"The Nikkei will jump today following the share gains in the U.S. The yen continues to soften against the dollar and investors are returning to equities in this environment," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The dollar was trading at 78.88 yen, up about 1.7 percent this week.

"The U.S. economy continues to pick up, while central banks' policies have boosted liquidity. Trading volume is set to increase and the news that Greece will finalise their bailout deal by the 20th is also helping market sentiment," Nishi said.

Strategists said selling pressure would increase at the 9,400-9,500 level, seen as major resistance.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 .SPX hitting a nine-month high fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, including weekly new jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, and increased hopes for a deal on a Greece bailout next week.

On Thursday, the Nikkei retreated from a six-month high to close at 9,238.10, while the broader Topix index .TOPX slipped 0.3 percent to 800.25

The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.3 percent so far this year following improvements in the U.S. economy, a nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection by the European Central Bank and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

