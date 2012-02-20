TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to be stuck on Tuesday after its recent sharp rally, though strategists say laggards such as steelmakers and shippers may extend their gains.

Global equities have been buoyed partly by expectations that euro zone finance ministers will approve a long-awaited bailout for debt-laden Greece.

Euro zone officials inched towards approving a second bailout for Greece that would resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs but seems unlikely to revive the nation's shattered economy.

"Share markets around the world have rallied recently, driven in part by hopes that Greece will clinch a bailout deal. So I doubt it will provide fresh impetus for buying even if euro zone ministers reach an agreement," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market economist at Daiwa Securities.

Strategists said the Nikkei .N225 was likely to trade between 9,450 and 9,550 after rallying 1.1 percent to 9,485.09 on Monday to a fresh six-month closing high.

"Buying may centre on lagging sectors, such as steelmakers and shippers. Despite recent gains, they haven't fully recovered their losses since August," Nishimura said.

A trader said the Nikkei could move higher if the dollar strengthened further. The dollar was around 79.63 yen after hitting a six-month the previous session.

"The rally has been so fast lately that people are waiting for an adjustment. There will be some profit-taking," the trader said.

The broader Topix index .TOPX advanced 1.1 percent to 819.03 on Monday.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 7.8 percent this month, taking this year's gain so far to 12.2 percent, supported by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

If the index were to finish the month with the current gains, it would be the best February performance since 1991.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Asset performance in 2012: link.reuters.com/muc46s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- OLYMPUS CORP (7733.T)

Olympus plans to promote executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa to president in April, the Nikkei business daily said.

Sasa, who has worked as head of development as well as marketing at subsidiary Olympus Medical Systems Corp, will be appointed president on April 20 on his approval as director at an extraordinary shareholders meeting the same day, the paper reported.

-- HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (7267.T)

Honda, hit by a dramatic appreciation in the yen, does not expect to be profitable in Europe until 2013/2014, when 80 percent of its cars sold there will be sourced from its British plant, its regional president said on Monday.

-- TOSHIBA CORP (6502.T)

Toshiba has secured a 37 billion yen ($465.58 million) order to design, build and install supercritical steam turbines for three 800mw coal-fired power plants planned by NTPC Ltd, India's state-owned energy company, the Nikkei reported.

-- NINTENDO CO LTD 7974.OS

Nintendo said domestic sales of its 3DS handheld game device exceeded 5 million devices in the 52 weeks since its debut, reaching that milestone faster than any other game system sold in Japan, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 79.4700 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)