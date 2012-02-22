TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to edge higher on Thursday, with the softer yen underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite as investors hope for a robust recovery in corporate earnings.

Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 to 9,650 on Thursday, boosted by buying of exporters and bluechips that benefit from the softening yen, which fell to a seven-month low overnight. The dollar was last trading at 80.26.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,570, unchanged from the Osaka close.

"European sovereign debt concerns have receded and market participants are returning to equities amid excessive liquidity. The softer yen is also boosting many investors' hopes for a v-style earnings recovery in the coming quarter," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei is up more than 8 percent so far this month on the back of strong economic data out of the United States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

"The Nikkei has gained more than 11 percent so far this year and a lot of foreign investors are returning to the market and market energy (trading volume) is growing, so I do think that although U.S. stocks are taking a break at their recent highs, the Nikkei has more room to rally," Nishi said.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 closed 1 percent higher at 9,554.00, topping the key 9,500 level for the first time since August. The broader Topix .TOPX index advanced 1.1 percent to 825.40, also a fresh six-month closing high.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as banks dragged down indexes and both the Dow .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX failed to top recent highs. > Banks sink on European economic worry

Yen plummets to 7-month low vs dollar; sterling down <FRX/> > Bonds jump on Greece, Middle East jitters <US/> > Gold jumps to 3-month high on chart buying <GOL/> > Brent oil rises to 9-month high on Iran tension.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)