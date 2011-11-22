NEW YORK (Reuters) -Orange juice futures finished higher Tuesday for the fourth day in a row as tight stocks and winter premium buying powered gains in a holiday-shortened week, brokers said.

Benchmark January FCOJ rose 1.25 cents to finish at $1.798 per lb, ranging from $1.781 to $1.81.

Total volume reached almost 950 lots, more than 50 pwercent under the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

The cold storage report due later on Tuesday is supposed to show a drawdown, underscoring a tight supply picture.

Winter premium buying has also propped up juice contracts ahead of the northern hemisphere winter when possible freezing weather could damage output in Florida's $9.1 billion citrus industry.

A freeze struck Florida in 2010 and in 2011, causing damage to fruit and stressing citrus trees in the Sunshine State.

Forecaster Telvent DTN said Florida will see light showers on Thursday and Friday.

Analysts said further moves higher could soon be capped as the citrus harvest picks up in Florida, the biggest growing citrus state in the country.

Technically, the market is taking aim at levels up to $1.85, basis January.

Open interest came to 27,814 lots as of Nov 21, from the previous tally of 27,396 lots, ICE Futures U.S. data said.

Volume traded Monday was at 1,551 lots, down from the previous tally of 1,754 lots, exchange figures showed.

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)