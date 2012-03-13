NEW YORK/LONDON Copper held on to gains late Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy but offered few clues on the chances of further monetary easing.

The U.S. central bank described the economy as "expanding moderately," unchanged from its January statement, and said growth still faced downside risks.

Policymakers said the job market had improved but unemployment remains high, reiterating its expectation that rates would remain near zero until at least late 2014.

"If the Fed is not going to do any further accommodation, that's an indication that the economy is at least on the improve," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

"That being said, they are going to maintain a relative level of accommodation through 2014."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked at an intra-day high of $8,608.75 per tonne, its priciest since March 5, before ending the day with a $115 gain at $8,560. After the close, prices eased back to $8,557 by 1848 GMT.

In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 6.50 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $3.9025 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.8415 to $3.9165 session range. In after-hours trade, it eased back below $3.90, but remained up more than 1.5 percent from Monday's close.

Copper's bullish momentum was rooted in better-than-expected data from Germany and the United States that suggested the global economy was gaining momentum.

German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest since June 2010, while Greece said it will receive a total 172.7 billion euros for its funding needs to 2015.

In the United States, retail sales recorded their largest gain in five months in February despite rising gasoline prices.

But volume remained thin as investors continued to weigh the prospects of weakening demand growth in China, which accounts for about 40 percent of the global consumption. Volume neared 54,000 lots in late New York business, nearly a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

"The news about Europe has been priced in, the fact that the U.S. recovery is picking up steam has been priced in. I wouldn't be surprised if we get back to $8,000 a tonne in May or June," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.

"If China is slowing down, who is going to pick up the slack?"

IS CHINA COMING BACK?

Raising some concern about soft demand in China, inventories of the metal in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have steadily increased since the beginning of the year.

China also posted its largest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, sparking concern over its growth prospects, though the country continued to import near-record amounts of copper in that month.

Its appetite for imports is evidenced by falling stocks of copper in LME-monitored warehouses, where latest data showed stocks fell by 925 tonnes in a day to 273,000 tonnes, a fresh 2-1/2 year low.

The number of canceled warrants -- inventory already earmarked for delivery -- at the LME was also a supportive factor, analysts said.

"Given the high level of canceled warrants at the London Metals Exchange, we would argue that underlying demand is healthier than many market participants believe," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Germany's Aurubis (NAFG.DE), Europe's biggest copper producer, also expressed some optimism on the European copper demand situation.

In other metals, aluminum ended up 1.30 percent at $2,258 a tonne.

Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit as chairman of the world's largest aluminum producer, UC RUSAL (0486.HK), saying the heavily indebted company was in deep crisis after a long battle with rival oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Tin closed up 3.30 percent at $24,250 a tonne after news that hundreds of protesters were blocking a 280 tonne shipment of tin ingot belonging to Indonesian producer Koba Tin from leaving the port.

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Anthony Barker and Alison Birrane)