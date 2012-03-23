A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LONDON Copper rebounded on Friday from a two-week low hit the previous session, helped by a weaker dollar and falling inventories but was still on track for a weekly loss as worries over demand growth in top consumer China and elsewhere lingered.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3 percent to $8,403 a tonne by 0943 GMT from a close of $8,290 on Thursday.

In the previous session the metal, used in power and construction, touched a two-week low of $8,262.50 a tonne and closed down 2 percent , knocked by slower-than-expected manufacturing data from China and the EU largest economies.

"It's a bit of a rebound after yesterday heavy selling pressure," said Credit Suisse analysts Stefan Graber.

"Copper selling was maybe overdone yesterday after manufacturing data triggered concerns about slowing demand."

China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month and the euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity, business surveys showed on Thursday.

"We believe the price slumps to be exaggerated in purely fundamental terms, as the example of copper shows. Besides serious problems on the supply side, demand remains very robust," Commerzbank said in a note.

"Copper stocks in the warehouses of the LME have been declining steadily... That said, any new negative news or disappointing economic data could spark a change in sentiment among market players and cause the current downward trend to continue in the short term."

Supporting copper, the dollar fell to three-week lows versus the euro and the Swiss franc as traders cited stop-loss sell orders being triggered on the dollar's break of technical support against a basket of currencies.

A lower U.S. unit makes dollar-denominated commodities such as industrial metals.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Global metals stocks:link.reuters.com/deg67n

Metal production database: mpd.session.rservices.com

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EASING INVENTORIES

Rising inventories of copper held in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange had raised concerns about weak demand in the last few months in China, which consumes about 40 percent of the global copper output.

Data released on Friday however shows these stocks eased 1.6 percent from last Friday to 223,632 tonnes.

"After a bit of concern about trade deficit in China, falling inventories in China are definitely a positive. It could be the very first and tentative sign of improved activity and better order situation in China," Graber said.

Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the LME continued to fall and hit their lowest since November 2008 at 255,175 tonnes.

Also supporting the thesis that a pickup might be underway, data this week showed that China's inflows of refined copper rose 12 percent month-on-month in February to hit the third-highest level ever on delayed shipments from the holiday month of January.

Tin was at $22,270 from $22,110 while zinc, used in galvanizing was at $2,006.75 from $1,985 Thursday's close.

Battery material lead was at $2,008.50 from $1,985 and aluminium was at $2,180 from $2,167.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)