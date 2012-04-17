SHANGHAI London copper ducked below $8,000 a metric tonne again on Tuesday after closing the two previous sessions below this level, as fears over easing global demand weighed on the market.

Sentiment remains fragile over slowing growth in China, which consumes 40 percent of the world's copper, and rising Spanish and Italian debt costs, which threaten to spark a new phase in the eurozone debt crisis.

This was despite Monday's strong retail sales data out of the United States, which suggested that economic growth in the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked down 0.1 percent to $7,973 a metric tonne by 9:12 p.m. Eastern Time, hovering near a three-month low. It ended the prior session 0.1 percent lower.

* The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 56,930 yuan($9,000) per metric tonne, after Shanghai had closed 2.3 percent lower in the previous session.

* Spain and Italy faced growing market pressure on Monday, stoking fears of a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis as Madrid's budget problems threatened to drag in other southern European economies.

* Recent data showed that China's economy expanded at an annualized rate of 8.1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slower than the forecasted 8.3 percent.

* "...we have gone on record as saying we suspect the deceleration <of China's economic growth> will be deeper and last longer than the conventional forecasts have it, meaning that the metals outlook for the balance of the year will be restrained at best," said INTL FC Stone analyst Edward Meir in his latest note.

* Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and spent more strongly than expected, pushing retail sales up by 0.8 percent.

* But tempering the markets' enthusiasm were Monday's comments by two top Federal Reserve officials, who pointed to last month's surprisingly weak jobs report as all the more reason to take a wait-and-see approach to a U.S. economy that, in general, is improving.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were capped while the euro eased on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt.

* Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe.

($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)