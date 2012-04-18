A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SHANGHAI London copper extended gains on Wednesday after decent demand at a Spanish bond sale and rising investor confidence in Germany eased concerns on Europe's debt woes.

Tuesday's upbeat earnings reports on Wall Street by companies such as Coca Cola (KO.N), and encouraging China foreign direct investment numbers in the first quarter also helped cheer markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had advanced 0.1 percent to $8,055 a metric tonne by 9:26 p.m. EDT, after climbing nearly 0.9 percent in the previous session.

* The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.3 percent to 57,290 yuan($9,100) per metric tonne. It closed the session before 0.3 percent lower.

* Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday due to good demand from domestic banks. This eased some concerns about the country's refinancing ability although yields rose sharply as expected.

* A German ZEW survey of analyst and investor confidence unexpectedly rose in April to its highest level since June 2010, suggesting Europe's largest economy may be recovering from a weak spell.

* China bagged foreign direct investment at a record-setting pace in the first three months of 2012, but an easing in its monthly momentum and a difficult trade outlook will keep monetary policy poised to compensate for any dip in capital inflows.

* But the world economy is not out of the woods yet even though global growth is slowly improving as the U.S. recovery gains traction and dangers from Europe recede. Risks remain high and the situation is very fragile, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

* Also moderating risk appetites was data showing that output at U.S. factories slipped in March and that builders started construction on fewer homes, offering cautionary signals for an economy that appeared to be gaining traction.

* Looking ahead, metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS sees copper prices struggling to stay up this year as Europe's debt crisis and a cooling of the Chinese economy lead to demand worries. GFMS downgraded its average price forecast for the metal to $8,475 from its earlier prediction of $8,525.

MARKET NEWS

* Stabilising risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier currencies on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings.

* The revival in risk appetite on Wall Street held the safe-haven yen under pressure in Asia on Wednesday, after the currency suffered a broad decline overnight.

($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)