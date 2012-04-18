A worker checks a shipment of copper inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, about 164 km (101 miles) northwest of Santiago, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LONDON Copper prices closed just above $8,000 per metric tonne (1.1 ton) on Wednesday, recovering from three-month lows hit earlier in the week, but weighed by growing caution regarding the euro zone debt crisis and a stronger dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $8,050 a tonne on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous session.

Prices fell to their lowest since early January at $7,885.25 on Monday and have pared gains of more than 11 percent seen in the first quarter, but are still up more than 5 percent for the year to date.

Fears over another round of sovereign debt anxiety in the eurozone, this time centered on Spain, have crimped appetite for risk, encouraging investors to cut long bets on copper, analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov of VTB Capital said.

"Copper's trading range is still very narrow. We have had massive long liquidation so it's natural for the market to consolidate while people readjust their macro view," he said.

"The market is very macrosensitive but I don't think it's going to go much lower. The market is still supported by constrained supply," he added.

Open interest in LME copper dropped by 8,185 lots, the latest data showed, to the lowest levels since late September.

The market is seen in a supply deficit of 180,000 tonnes this year, according to a median poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters last week.

In Europe, shares edged lower while German Bunds saw support from signs that the Bank of England and European Central Bank were unlikely to agree to more monetary policy easing to support growth.

The concern about a flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis, which has largely been centered on Spain's budget problems, enabled Germany to auction off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in two-year bonds at a record low yield of just 0.14 percent.

A Spanish auction of two- and 10-year bonds will be closely watched on Thursday.

Keeping the pressure on metals prices was a fall in the euro against the dollar. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"LME copper has broken below the key $8,131 February low and has topped. The outlook technically has become increasingly negative," Commerzbank technical analysts said in a note.

"Intraday rallies are expected to be capped by $8,294, the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off."

CASH CRUNCH

Signs of a supply crunch in copper for April delivery began to fizzle on Wednesday.

The premium for cash copper remained elevated against the benchmark contract on Wednesday, although easing from Tuesday's levels which were the loftiest since August 2008.

Cash copper was bid at an $80-85 premium to the three months contract, down from $114 the previous session.

"Given the pull-back in copper to levels not seen since January, it is not surprising there has been some buying interest around and tightness in the spread ahead of the third Wednesday also suggests there has been some aggressive short-covering and rolling forward of short positions," FastMarkets said in a note.

But nearby tightness that saw copper for tomorrow/next day delivery hit $40 on Tuesday fizzled to 25 cents in part as the prime contract date moves to May from April.

In news, world top copper producer Codelco's output is on track to hit a forecast 1.7 million tonnes this year, CEO Diego Hernandez told Reuters, knocking down market talk the miner is short of red metal and buying on the spot market to meet contracts.

In other metals, aluminum closed down 0.80 percent at $2,059 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $2,075.50, while zinc also ended flat at $1,992.

Lead finished at $2,045 from $2,075 while nickel lost one percent to close at $17,630 from $17,825. Tin finished at $21,000 from Tuesday's close of $21,650.

Metal Prices at 1615 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move

COMEX Cu 363.45 -1.25 -0.34 344.75 5.42

LME Alum 2061.00 -14.50 -0.70 2020.00 2.03

LME Cu 8042.25 -7.75 -0.10 7600.00 5.82

LME Lead 2048.25 -26.75 -1.29 2034.00 0.70

LME Nickel 17702.00 -123.00 -0.69 18650.00 -5.08

LME Tin 21001.00 -649.00 -3.00 19200.00 9.38

LME Zinc 1992.00 0.00 +0.00 1845.00 7.97

SHFE Alu 16110.00 60.00 +0.37 15845.00 1.67

SHFE Cu* 57820.00 1290.00 +2.28 55360.00 4.44

SHFE Zin 15535.00 165.00 +1.07 14795.00 5.00 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

