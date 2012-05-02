A worker checks a shipment of copper inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, about 164 km (101 miles) northwest of Santiago, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper fell to a one-week low on Wednesday, hit by fears of a global economic slowdown on contracting EU and Chinese manufacturing activity and weak U.S. private-sector jobs data.

Down nearly 2 percent on the day, copper crumbled alongside other risk assets like equities and the euro after data showed euro zone manufacturing activity declined further last month, for the ninth straight month of contraction. The downturn hit Italy and Spain hard, and manufacturing also contracted in Germany. <MKTS/GLOB>

"The European data, if anything, suggests that the economy there is not coming out of recession, but in fact, is sinking deeper into the morass," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper plumbed a session trough at $8,275 a tonne, its lowest in nearly a week, before ending the day down $135 or 1.6 percent at $8,305.

In New York, the July COMEX contract shed 5.65 cents or 1.5 percent to settle at $3.7870 per lb, after dealing between $3.7665 and $3.8395.

COMEX volumes slowed to 50,000 lots in late New York business, more than a third below the 30-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

Losses gathered pace after weakening U.S. job growth figures and a sharp drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods in March added to the pessimistic economic outlook.

"The jobs number today was an unpleasant surprise for those who were hoping that the payrolls report on Friday would dispel the gloom from the below-consensus print that we had in March," CIBC's Buchanan said.

"Based on this number, people are likely paring their estimates for the payrolls number, and employment growth in the near term."

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have added 170,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising a meager 120,000 in March. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a three-year low at 8.2 percent.

Worries about slower copper demand growth in top consumer China were strengthened by data showing that the Chinese manufacturing sector shrank for the sixth month running in April.

"The major concern is end-use demand. We have seen a surge in imports (to China) a few months ago, and that has gone almost entirely into stock in China. With the arbitrage being closed, imports are likely to be much weaker over the next few months," Capital Economics commodities economist Ross Strachan said.

"They will still continue to receive some of the contracted material, but the fact that they're talking about exports is a clear indication of weakness in real demand."

BACKWARDATION EASES

The latest data from the LME showed a 2,600 tonne outflow of copper from warehouses, bringing total levels to 238,950 tonnes, with the ratio of canceled warrants - the metal earmarked for delivery - to total stocks at 33.7 percent.

The premium of LME cash copper over three-months material fell to $65 on Wednesday after shooting up to $149 a tonne on Monday, the biggest since early August 2008. The drop indicates less tightness in immediate supply.

Some market players said they expect the LME cash-to-three-months backwardation to continue easing after large Chinese copper smelters announced they would deliver copper into LME warehouses.

"A lot of these big Chinese producers were among those caught in the current squeeze, and since they have so much metal, delivery into LME warehouses is more cost-effective to them. The only thing that can hold them back would be the amount they can export under their state-assigned licenses," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"You can't expect them to take this squeeze situation lying down. They are bound to come up with countermeasures. Given the clout of the parties involved, it's exciting times ahead," he added.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by Keiron Henderson; Editing by David Gregorio)