NEW YORK/LONDON London copper prices rose for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday and U.S. copper futures also rose amid optimism for a European rescue of Spain's troubled banks that helped spur gains in other risk asset markets.

Copper rose in tandem with a more than 1-percent rally in U.S. and European equity markets and a firmer tone in the euro as investor sentiment improved on news that Germany and European Union officials were urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks. <MKTS/GLOB>

The metal was also supported by expectations that China and the United States, two of the world's largest copper consumers, may consider more action to bolster their economies if the fragile global recovery falters or Europe's debt problems worsen.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $50 to end at $7,411 a tonne in its first day back from a two-day holiday in the United Kingdom.

In New York, COMEX copper for July delivery shot up by 9 cents, or 2.7 percent, to settle at $3.3790 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.2950 to $3.3820 range.

COMEX copper's volume closed in on 77,000 lots in late New York trade, in line with the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

The day began with a front-page editorial from the official China Securities Journal, urging Beijing to take more steps to shore up China's economy.

A disappointing move later in the day from the European Central Bank (ECB), which left both interest rates and the outlook for economic growth unchanged, seemed to stall the early advance.

"We had a technical rebound this morning but then the market fell a bit due to Draghi's comments," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said of ECB President Mario Draghi. "Basically he said that the states need to sort out themselves and implied that the ECB has limited means to resolve the crisis, so that was a depressing comment.

"Although the economists expected interest rates to remain at 1 percent the market is always in a wishful thinking (mode); some were hoping the ECB would cut rates or renew its bond purchase program so they were disappointed."

In the U.S., the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, Dennis Lockhart, said the U.S. central bank may need to consider additional monetary easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a broader financial shock.

Looking ahead, markets will be eyeing a testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional committee on Thursday, which could signal possible policy moves.

"I think there is every expectation out there that the Fed's going to go dovish and try to say everything that the market wants to hear," said Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group. "On that, we're getting a bit of an uptick."

ALUMINUM

The dismal economic outlook and low aluminum prices prompted Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) to shut its Kurri Kurri smelter in Australia, removing around 170,000 tonnes per annum from the market over the next two years, supporting the price of the metal.

"Together with the potential for an alumina supply squeeze in China after refiners there said they would cut output by 1.7 million tonnes in response to tightening bauxite supply, we may see further pressure on Chinese smelters to cut back in the medium term," ANZ said in a research note.

In other aluminum-related news, Rio Tinto Alcan said Tuesday it had not scheduled any meetings to end a six-month lockout of unionized workers at its 438,000-tonne Alma smelter in northern Quebec.

Three-month aluminum ended up $6.5 at $1,979 a tonne.

(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy and Bob Burgdorfer)