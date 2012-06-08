SHANGHAI London copper hit a six-month low on Friday, dragged down by concerns about slowing economic growth in top consumer China and the lack of imminent measures to boost the U.S. economy.

Copper is on track to extend its losing streak to a sixth week, its longest such run in two years, as China's surprise interest rate cut reflected the gravity of the slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy that may be confirmed by a raft of data due this weekend.

Three-month copper on the LME fell to as low as $7,264.25 a tonne, a level not seen since December 20, 2011. By 04:13 a.m. EDT (0813) GMT, it was down 2.8 percent at $7,284.50, and off half a percent for the week.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.1 percent to close at 53,030 yuan ($8,300) a tonne. Shanghai copper fell 2.6 percent on week.

China surprised investors on Thursday with its first interest rate cut since late 2008 that initially buoyed financial markets, until worries emerged that the move may be aimed at pre-empting a slew of gloomy economic data for May.

"Investors are not too keen to buy copper now as it's hard to see where the bottom is. China's interest rate cut gave rise to the sense that the economy has slowed down more than expected in May," said a Shanghai-based copper investor.

"On top of this, we know the euro zone debt crisis will continue to ferment and pressure prices."

Fears about the state of the Chinese data, which will include inflation, industrial production as well as commodity trade and output, triggered a slide in commodity prices, which were already heading lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

"China added gloom to disappointment over no hints of fresh monetary easing in Bernanke's speech and no new policy action by euro zone leaders to manage their debt crisis," a Qingdao-based copper buyer said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said Europe was ready to act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rating was cut by three notches amid expectations it may soon seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts.

(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)