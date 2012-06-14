An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper eked out a minor gain in quiet dealings on Thursday as most investors were unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of Sunday's Greek election, which is seen as critical for the euro zone crisis and the metal's near-term demand outlook.

Fears of an economic slowdown in top consumer China, that dragged copper prices down last week to their lowest levels since December, have also been balanced by expectations that the Chinese government will react faster to any further economic contraction with stimulus to revive growth.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $50 to end at $7,420 a ton.

In New York, the July COMEX contract settled up 1.50 cents at $3.3545 per lb, after dealing between $3.3185 and $3.3595.

"Very quiet today. Just take a look at the volumes," said Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading in Chicago.

COMEX copper volumes reached 60,000 lots in late New York business, about 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

"There's a bit of a hiatus (ahead of) the Greek election and potential policy measures that could be taken by the Fed or by others. (Even) going short, you take a chance if the market moves against you," said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.

Greece goes to the polls on Sunday in a vote that could determine the nation's future in the euro zone.

Adding to region's pessimistic tone, credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.

Italy sold 4.5 billion euros worth of government bonds, including 3 billion euros worth of three-year bonds, meeting decent demand despite the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Many however believe that Italy would be the next in line for a bailout should Spain have to ask for one.

Weighing on metals, the benchmark 10-year Spanish government bond yields rose to hit 7 percent, a level deemed too expensive for a sovereign to continue borrowing cash over the long term. <USD/>

The rise in Spanish debt yields came as Germany, Europe's most powerful economy, rebuffed calls from other European leaders to help underwrite the region's debt or guarantee deposits in euro zone banks.

"The German Chancellor is playing a dangerous game in our view, forcing the markets into a corner without offering them a way out," said INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meier.

"In fact, we think that many of the proposals she is now rejecting will ultimately have to be put back into the mix if the Euro is to survive. It should be an interesting few weeks ahead, with metals trading on anything but fundamentals."

Also hurting metals, U.S. new claims for state jobless benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May.

CONTRACTION VS STIMULUS

China's May copper imports unexpectedly climbed 11.7 percent data showed this week, an indication, according to some, that demand could be stronger in the near term following the recent price slump.

"There was strong import data from China of late but the enthusiasm in the market went very quickly," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

The data backed comments on Thursday from the head of Xstrata's XTA.L copper unit, Charlie Sartain, who said demand from China, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's demand, remained strong.

In other metals, tin closed up $175 at $19,625 a ton while zinc ended at $1,892 from a last bid of $1,882 on Wednesday.

Lead rose $21 to end at $1,920 a ton, while aluminum fell $10 to end at $1,954 and nickel shed $345 at $16,635.

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; editing by Keiron Henderson and Bob Burgdorfer)